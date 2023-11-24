ARM secures full ownership of mothballed Nkomati nickel mine
ARM says Nkomati has a predictable nickel sulphide orebody, which is critical to producing nickel
24 November 2023 - 17:39
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has secured full ownership of Nkomati nickel mine, which is currently under care and maintenance.
ARM has been operating the mine in Mpumalanga in a 50-50 joint venture with Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, which for years has tried unsuccessfully to sell its interest in the asset...
