The rand is adrift in a sea of uncertainty

As 2024 unfolds, the heightened volatility in emerging markets poses a significant challenge in forecasting the trajectory of the rand's exchange rate.

Numerous events loom on the horizon, each capable of exerting substantial influence on the currency's value.

This year holds the promise of remarkable significance, with 60% of the global GDP slated for elections and various geopolitical, economic and military conflicts unfolding worldwide.

Additionally, a downturn in economic activity in China has precipitated a global commodity price slump.

From investors to CFOs of multinational corporations to local small and medium-sized enterprises, financial planners face unprecedented complexities in charting their future course.

Myriad events are shaping the near- and long-term prospects of the exchange rate. While many unforeseen events may yet arise, it is crucial to assess known potential catalysts through scenario planning to gauge their likely impact on the currency's exchange rate.

The most important “knowns” that will have an influence are: