Spar to list on A2X
Its shares will be admitted to trade on the A2X exchange from May 15
08 May 2024 - 08:40
Wholesaler Spar is the latest company to seek a secondary listing on A2X.
The company said on Wednesday its shares would be admitted to trade on the A2X exchange with effect from May 15. It would retain its listing on the JSE’s main board and its JSE listing and issued share capital would be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X, it said in a statement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.