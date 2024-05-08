Bentley launches a drop-dop Batur for R38m

Strictly limited to 16 examples worldwide, the Batur Convertible innovates in colour and materials never seen before on a production Bentley. Picture: SUPPLIED
If you’re a fan of wind-in-your-hair motoring, you’ll be pleased to know Bentley has chopped the roof off its Batur coupé.
A product of the British carmaker’s ultra-exclusive Mulliner division, the Batur Convertible has arrived to rearrange your mane in style.
The vehicle’s exterior is defined by front splitters, side skirts and a rear diffuser finished in high-gloss carbon fibre, while the dark titanium mesh radiator grille is flanked by narrow headlight clusters.
There’s also an “endless bonnet” line etched in gloss dark titanium paint and a set of bespoke 22-inch alloy wheels with the spokes in gloss and satin black titanium with vermilion gloss accents.
Being a Bentley product, customers can go to town regarding personalisation, meaning the Batur Convertible is something of a blank canvas, with the only limitation being your own imagination or bank account.
Paint choice is large, starting with the full Mulliner colour palette and travelling beyond into fully bespoke paint and even hand-painted graphics. The exterior brightware can be any mix of light and dark, satin or gloss or even titanium.
Another option is a graduated contrast colour to the front grille for a vibrant ombre effect. Bentley is also allowing customers to customise the vehicle’s unique air bridge, tonneau cover and roof materials to complement the rest of their personalised cabin and exterior specification.
Inside the cabin — defined by its “wraparound” cockpit inspired by the Bacalar — you can choose to apply a 3D-printed rose gold finish to key driver touch points such as the drive mode selector button, organ stop vent controls and steering wheel insert marker.
The dramatic air bridge behind the seats and tapered cowls (both a nod to the marque’s iconic barchetta sports cars of old) don’t only look the business but also provide a semi-enclosed luggage compartment behind the two front seats.
The folding convertible roof has been engineered to filter out as much outside noise as possible and can be deployed or stowed in only 19 seconds, with the vehicle travelling at speeds of up to 50km/h.
Underneath the Batur Convertible’s long bonnet resides a hand-assembled 6l twin-turbocharged W12 engine kicking out 551kW and 1,000Nm of torque. Paired to the company’s own eight-speed double-clutch transmission, this formidable unit exhales through a titanium exhaust system featuring 3D-printed titanium tailpipe finishers.
While Bentley hasn’t provided performance figures, we’d expect this topless grand tourer to go from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds, with a top speed around the 320km/h mark.
Each Batur Convertible will be handcrafted over several months in Mulliner’s workshop at Bentley’s carbon neutral factory in Crewe, England. Production will be limited to 16 pieces. Pricing is tipped to start at about £1.65m (R38.2m).
