AECI’s full-year profit slips 12%, hit by high finance costs
AECI is seeking to double the profitability of its core mining and chemicals business by 2026
28 February 2024 - 10:38
AECI has reported a 12% drop in full-year profit, weighed down by a high interest bill as well as short-term funding to accommodate increased working capital levels during the year, to support revenue growth.
The explosives and chemicals group is looking to double the profitability of its core mining and chemicals business by 2026 and to become a global, top-three integrated mining explosives and chemicals solutions provider by 2030...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.