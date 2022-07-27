×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

AECI books record results, but takes hit from war in Ukraine

Group revenue rose 31% in the firm's half-year to end-June, but profit climbed only 8%, with the conflict hitting demand for agrochemicals

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 09:48 Karl Gernetzky

Chemicals and explosives group AECI says elevated commodity prices helped revenue climb almost a third in its half-year to end-June, but profit growth was more sedate, after the war in Ukraine severely hit demand for agrochemicals there and pushed up costs.

Group revenue rose 31% to a record R15.5bn to end-June, and headline profit 8.2% to R605m, with AECI also deciding not to write down its Schirm business, which has production sites in Germany, despite pressure from the conflict...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.