De Beers slugs it out with department over closure of Limpopo mine
Diamond producer objects to demand that it backfill an abandoned open-pit mine
11 September 2023 - 18:50
Diamond miner De Beers and the department of mineral resources & energy are at loggerheads over the “responsible” closure of its former mine in Limpopo, which it last mined nearly 15 years ago.
De Beers, the world’s leading diamond producer, contends the department’s demand that it backfills the open-pit Oaks Mine is unreasonable as it would cost it more than R200m when the location of the mine is far-flung and does not present any danger to surrounding areas...
