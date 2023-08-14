Former Anglo and De Beers chair Julian Ogilvie Thompson dies
Ogilvie Thompson spent 46 years with the Anglo group, leading it during SA’s transition to democracy
14 August 2023 - 22:58
Former Anglo American and De Beers executive chair Julian Ogilvie Thompson has died aged 89 after a short illness.
Ogilvie Thompson spent 46 years with the Anglo group, leading it during SA’s transition to democracy and through the complex restructuring that saw Anglo streamline its operations and move its headquarters to London in 1999...
