Companies / Mining

Diamond sales slump at Botswana’s Debswana mine

01 August 2023 - 10:38 Brian Benza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Gaborone — The sale of rough diamonds at Botswana’s Debswana Diamond fell 17% in the first six months of the year, data released by the central bank shows, amid a weak market underpinned by global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Debswana, a joint venture of Botswana and Anglo American’s unit De Beers, sells 75% of its output to De Beers with the balance taken up by state-owned Okavango Diamond.

Botswana and De Beers in late June agreed a new diamond sales deal in which the African country, the world’s No 1 diamond producer by value, gradually increases the share of rough stones it gets from the joint venture over the next decade to 50%.

In the first half of the year, Debswana sold diamonds worth $2.179bn from $2.622bn in the same period last year, the Bank of Botswana said late on Monday.

In pula terms, the rough sales recorded an 8% fall to 28.621- billion pula, with central bank data showing the local currency depreciated 8.4% against the dollar in the 12 months to June.

Debswana, which produced 12.7-million carats in the first six months, accounts for almost all the diamonds produced in Botswana, with Lucara Diamond’s Karowe mine being the only other operating diamond mine in the country.

Reuters

De Beers milestone as Venetia delivers first underground output

Diamond group spends $2.3bn in decade to transform mine from an open-pit operation to extend its lifespan
Companies
6 days ago

Botswana seeks to sell more diamonds without De Beers

President Masisi threatened to walk away from talks to renew the sales deal unless Botswana gets a larger share of output from the JV.
World
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
RBPlat reports loss as interim profit falls by ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Two-pot system will increase assets under ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Pan African Resources secures R1.3bn funding for ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Aspen looks to Latin America in R5bn deal with ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
IFC grants Absa loan to boost green building ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Botswana’s Debswana diamond sales jump more than 50%

Companies / Mining

Botswana’s Debswana to invest billions in huge underground diamond mine

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.