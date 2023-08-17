SA roads too expensive for Exxaro coal exports
Interim earnings decrease 29% as coal prices and sales volumes drop
17 August 2023 - 09:50
Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, says the plunge in coal prices over the past 10 months made it no longer viable to transport its products by road while it continues to battle with a poorly functioning state rail system.
The drop in coal prices put a damper on the earnings bonanza coal exporters enjoyed in 2022...
