Optimum’s curator flags R6bn at risk of being removed from SA

Richards Bay Coal Terminal successfully defends its decision to block the Gupta-linked mine from exporting coal at the facility
The former curator of Gupta-linked Optimum coal mine, Peter van den Steen, who resigned in December following death threats, suspected about R6bn was taken from the mine in a matter of seven months in 2022, possibly leaving the country.
The startling figure was disclosed in a judgment handed down by the Durban high court on Wednesday in a dispute between Optimum and Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT)...
