Pan African Resources beefs up renewable energy capacity at its mines

JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
The city admits that the influx of people living on pavements and parking lots is bad for pedestrians and residents, and drives businesses away
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Gay rights have been sensitive issue since right-wing prime minister came to power
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
American luxury SUV takes its place alongside the recently-launched seven seater
Pan African Resources is beefing up renewable energy capacity at its mines to improve supply and reduce production costs and its carbon footprint.
The mid-tier gold producer announced on Monday it was constructing a 10.5MW solar plant at its Barberton Mines’ Fairview operation that would result in electricity costs savings of about R40m a year for the next 20 years.
The estimated cost of the Fairvest solar plant is R215m-R220m.
“Costs will be quantified further closer to the time as there are quite a few variables to consider, including material costs and the highly volatile exchange rates,” said Hethen Hira, head of investor relations at Pan African.
“We have raised enough debt facilities for our in-house projects as announced with the recent sustainability bond.”
Pan African has also entered into a power purchase agreement with Sturdee Energy for a wheeled renewable energy solution of 40MW from its Bela-Bela Project solar PV facility in Limpopo to any of the group’s operations.
The initial power purchase agreement term is 10 years, with the option to extend it for another five years.
The Bela solar PV facility is expected to provide about 112,399MW/h of renewable energy per year to Pan African, resulting in an estimated R646m in savings over 10 years and R884m over a 15-year horizon.
There may also be further tariff savings if this 40MW Bela project is scaled up to its permitted 75MW of solar power, according to Pan African.
The Bela project, which will be constructed in 2025, will be funded by third party financial institutions with no upfront contribution from Pan African.
The gold producer was also conducting a feasibility study to expand Evander Mines’ 10MW solar PV renewable energy facility by an additional 12MW.
Another feasibility study is under way to build a solar PV renewable energy facility for the Mogale tailings retreatment plant.
“Our solar PV renewable energy initiatives are key components in progressing Pan African’s renewable energy strategy and in achieving our sustainability targets,” CEO Cobus Loots said.
“In addition to measurably reducing the group’s carbon emissions, these projects will assist in stabilising the electricity supply to our operations, while also realising commensurate cost savings that will assist in reducing our overall AISC [all-in-sustaining costs] per ounce of production in the longer term.”
Pan African’s initiatives come at the time when SA is alternating between stages 4 and 6, resulting in lost production for miners.
The company’s share price was little changed at R4.48 in early afternoon trade on the JSE, but up 34% so far in 2023.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pan African Resources beefs up renewable energy capacity at its mines
Gold producer is constructing a 10.5MW solar plant at Barberton Mines’ Fairview operation
Pan African Resources is beefing up renewable energy capacity at its mines to improve supply and reduce production costs and its carbon footprint.
The mid-tier gold producer announced on Monday it was constructing a 10.5MW solar plant at its Barberton Mines’ Fairview operation that would result in electricity costs savings of about R40m a year for the next 20 years.
The estimated cost of the Fairvest solar plant is R215m-R220m.
“Costs will be quantified further closer to the time as there are quite a few variables to consider, including material costs and the highly volatile exchange rates,” said Hethen Hira, head of investor relations at Pan African.
“We have raised enough debt facilities for our in-house projects as announced with the recent sustainability bond.”
Pan African has also entered into a power purchase agreement with Sturdee Energy for a wheeled renewable energy solution of 40MW from its Bela-Bela Project solar PV facility in Limpopo to any of the group’s operations.
The initial power purchase agreement term is 10 years, with the option to extend it for another five years.
The Bela solar PV facility is expected to provide about 112,399MW/h of renewable energy per year to Pan African, resulting in an estimated R646m in savings over 10 years and R884m over a 15-year horizon.
There may also be further tariff savings if this 40MW Bela project is scaled up to its permitted 75MW of solar power, according to Pan African.
The Bela project, which will be constructed in 2025, will be funded by third party financial institutions with no upfront contribution from Pan African.
The gold producer was also conducting a feasibility study to expand Evander Mines’ 10MW solar PV renewable energy facility by an additional 12MW.
Another feasibility study is under way to build a solar PV renewable energy facility for the Mogale tailings retreatment plant.
“Our solar PV renewable energy initiatives are key components in progressing Pan African’s renewable energy strategy and in achieving our sustainability targets,” CEO Cobus Loots said.
“In addition to measurably reducing the group’s carbon emissions, these projects will assist in stabilising the electricity supply to our operations, while also realising commensurate cost savings that will assist in reducing our overall AISC [all-in-sustaining costs] per ounce of production in the longer term.”
Pan African’s initiatives come at the time when SA is alternating between stages 4 and 6, resulting in lost production for miners.
The company’s share price was little changed at R4.48 in early afternoon trade on the JSE, but up 34% so far in 2023.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Pan African reckons there’s gold in them hills
Pan African’s bid for Mintails in limbo amid legal tussle
Miner embarks on blueberry farming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold Fields is on a roll
Pan African Resources secures R400m from RMB
Record gold output beats weak prices to boost Pan African earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.