Miner embarks on blueberry farming
The Barberton gold mine is by far the biggest employer in town, with 2,400 permanent employees on the payroll
13 June 2021 - 00:06
Cobus Loots, CEO of London- and Johannesburg-listed mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources, says it is building a R40m, 15ha blueberry farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where his flagship mine is situated, because conditions in the local community are "so desperate" that it can no longer be business as usual for the company.
Barberton Mines has consistently exceeded the socioeconomic development commitments required to fulfil its mining rights obligations and maintain its social licence to operate, he says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now