Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources produced the most gold yet in the 2022 financial year, helping the group achieve a slight increase in profit despite a lower gold price and higher costs.
The company’s gold production for the full year to end-June was up 1.9% to 205,688oz. The average gold price received for the year was down 1.3% in rand terms and all-in mining costs increased 6% due to increases in labour and electricity costs, among other things. Record gold production caused its headline earnings to increase 1.2% to $75m...
Record gold output beats weak prices to boost Pan African earnings
Higher production in 2022 was due to the stellar performance of its Evander Mines’ underground operation
