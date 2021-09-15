Pan African’s bid for Mintails in limbo amid legal tussle
Conditional agreement obtained by miner to acquire abandoned assets halted by application to take Mintails back into business rescue
15 September 2021 - 19:23
Pan African Resources’s plans to acquire the infamous Mintails tailings deposits, which will significantly boost its production profile, hang in the balance as the long-run liquidation of the abandoned mine faces new hurdles.
Speaking to Business Day, Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots said the acquisition of the Mintails resources could help take the mid-tier gold producer’s annual production up to 250,000oz from 200,000oz currently...
