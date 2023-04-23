Companies / Mining

RBPlat keeps full-year guidance intact despite quarterly output drop

Its production guidance for the year was kept unchanged at between 470,000oz and 490,000oz

BL Premium
23 April 2023 - 18:09 Andries Mahlangu

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), which is the subject of a takeover bid by Impala Platinum (Implats), reported a decline in the amount of ore it removed from the ground in the first quarter but kept its production forecast for the full-year intact.

Total tonnes hoisted dropped 2.4% to 1.085-million tonnes as the disappointing performance of its Styldrift mine more than offset the decent performance from Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Total tonnes milled for the reporting period rose 6.6% year on year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.