Glencore reports fall in copper, zinc and nickel output

Miner and trader leaves overall 2023 guidance for copper unchanged at 1.04-million tonnes

21 April 2023 - 09:25 Reuters
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

London — Glencore on Friday reported lower copper, zinc and nickel production in the first quarter but said it expects its trading division to exceed the top end of annual guidance.

The miner and trader, which is pursuing a takeover bid for Canada’s Teck Resources, left overall 2023 guidance for copper unchanged at 1.04-million tonnes, even as production fell by 5% to 244,100 tonnes in the first quarter, owing to lower grades and delays at some of its mines.

Unlike its rivals, Glencore mines thermal coal — used to generate electricity — and has a trading division that includes oil, LNG and related products in addition to metals operations that registered record profit of $6.4bn in 2022, up 73% from the previous year.

It now expects full-year marketing earnings before interest and tax (ebit) to exceed the top end of its annual range of between $2.2bn and $3.2bn in 2023.

Glencore last month made a $22.5bn takeover offer for Teck, which was rejected by the Vancouver-based miner’s board as exposing its shareholders to thermal coal and energy trading. The bid included a proposed spinning out of thermal and steelmaking coal operations, rebranding the remaining company as GlenTeck.

The all-share offer came as Teck’s own plan to spin off its metallurgical coal business and focus on copper and zinc nears an April 26 vote.

Reuters

Glencore offers cash sweetener to win over Teck shareholders

Swiss commodities giant's new proposal allows shareholders to exit coal exposure
1 week ago

Teck Resources CEO says Glencore’s bid will destroy value

CEO Jonathan Price tells shareholders Canadian mining group’s restructuring plan is the only way forward
1 week ago

Glencore won’t renew Rusal aluminium deal as things stand

The ending of the contract would provide a rare opportunity for rivals to gain market share
1 month ago
