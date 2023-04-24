Sibanye-Stillwater CEO takes R110m pay cut, but still takes home R189m

Concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand were balanced by prospect of tightening supplies
The Judicial Services Commission and its chairpersons are to be commended for this profound change
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says energy demand is expected to grow in winter, and the power supply gap could rise to 10,000MW
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Air strikes, shelling and gun battles have ripped across Khartoum unabated through the final days of Ramadan
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
The new Kimera EV037 tips a hat to the Lancia 037, the last rear-wheel drive car to win the world rally championship
Sibanye-Stillwater boss Neal Froneman received a total pay package of R189m in the 2022 financial year, down from R300m in the prior year, the miner’s annual report showed on Monday.
The decline in his total pay came after the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs) reported a drop in profits as commodity prices came off the boil. Its profit fell to R19bn from R33.8bn during the review period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO takes R110m pay cut, but still takes home R189m
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Sibanye-Stillwater boss Neal Froneman received a total pay package of R189m in the 2022 financial year, down from R300m in the prior year, the miner’s annual report showed on Monday.
The decline in his total pay came after the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs) reported a drop in profits as commodity prices came off the boil. Its profit fell to R19bn from R33.8bn during the review period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.