Sibanye-Stillwater CEO takes R110m pay cut, but still takes home R189m

Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high

24 April 2023 - 12:17 Andries Mahlangu

Sibanye-Stillwater boss Neal Froneman received a total pay package of R189m in the 2022 financial year, down from R300m in the prior year, the miner’s annual report showed on Monday.

The decline in his total pay came after the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs) reported a drop in profits as commodity prices came off the boil. Its profit fell to R19bn from R33.8bn during the review period...

