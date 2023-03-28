Companies / Mining

Master Drilling narrows focus to become specialised mining contractor

The global drilling company upped its dividend following higher profits in 2022

28 March 2023 - 09:57 Nico Gous

Master Drilling declared a higher dividend after reporting higher profits last year as the global drilling company looks to set itself apart by becoming a specialised mining contractor instead of a mainstream one.

Part of this strategy is focusing on technology and includes diversifying the business by focusing on shaft sinking, tunnelling and non-explosive mining, including projects such as commissioning a shaft boring machine (SBM) for sinking a shaft 50m in hard rock in SA later in 2023...

