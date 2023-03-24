Gemfields declares record dividend but warns of insurgency in Mozambique

The Stoxx subindex of bank shares fell almost 3% in early tradet
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
De Lille says she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Retailers are drawing the line at losing money on a service consumers have come to expect
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Human rights court’s decision could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon-dioxide emissions much faster than planned
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Precious stone miner Gemfields declared its biggest dividend yet after recording record revenues at two of its mines and greater sales from the luxury brand Fabergé, but warns it will be hard to do the same in the new financial year.
“The payment during 2022 of our first and second ever dividends to shareholders marked a major milestone for Gemfields, with the board now approving our third dividend of $35m (R637m ),” CEO Sean Gilbertson said on Friday in its results for the year to end-December 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gemfields declares record dividend but warns of insurgency in Mozambique
The precious stone miner believes it will be difficult to replicate its strong performance in its new financial year
Precious stone miner Gemfields declared its biggest dividend yet after recording record revenues at two of its mines and greater sales from the luxury brand Fabergé, but warns it will be hard to do the same in the new financial year.
“The payment during 2022 of our first and second ever dividends to shareholders marked a major milestone for Gemfields, with the board now approving our third dividend of $35m (R637m ),” CEO Sean Gilbertson said on Friday in its results for the year to end-December 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.