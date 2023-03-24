Companies / Mining

Gemfields declares record dividend but warns of insurgency in Mozambique

The precious stone miner believes it will be difficult to replicate its strong performance in its new financial year

24 March 2023 - 11:42 Nico Gous

Precious stone miner Gemfields declared its biggest dividend yet after recording record revenues at two of its mines and greater sales from the luxury brand Fabergé, but warns it will be hard to do the same in the new financial year.

“The payment during 2022 of our first and second ever dividends to shareholders marked a major milestone for Gemfields, with the board now approving our third dividend of $35m (R637m ),” CEO Sean Gilbertson said on Friday in its results for the year to end-December 2022...

