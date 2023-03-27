The dollar slides, US treasury yields rise, and oil prices jump as uncertainty continues to grip global markets
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
Illegal mining in Mpumalanga continues to pose a challenge for thermal coal miner Thungela Resources. During 2022 the company had to spend R300m to rehabilitate areas that had already been completely rehabilitated before illegal miners moved in to operate the old mine shafts.
This cost of crime estimate, according to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu, does not include the cost of stolen goods and additional security...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
cost of crime
‘Brazen’ zama zamas cost Thungela R300m
In some instances illegal miners access Thungela's operating mines to steal copper cables
Illegal mining in Mpumalanga continues to pose a challenge for thermal coal miner Thungela Resources. During 2022 the company had to spend R300m to rehabilitate areas that had already been completely rehabilitated before illegal miners moved in to operate the old mine shafts.
This cost of crime estimate, according to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu, does not include the cost of stolen goods and additional security...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.