Companies / Mining

cost of crime

‘Brazen’ zama zamas cost Thungela R300m

In some instances illegal miners access Thungela's operating mines to steal copper cables

27 March 2023 - 12:05 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 27 March 2023 - 23:10

Illegal mining in Mpumalanga continues to pose a challenge for thermal coal miner Thungela Resources. During 2022 the company had to spend R300m to rehabilitate areas that had already been completely rehabilitated before illegal miners moved in to operate the old mine shafts.

This cost of crime estimate, according to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu, does not include the cost of stolen goods and additional security...

