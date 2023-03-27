Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Thungela Resources almost doubled profits, delivering a 97% surge in headline earnings per share to R130. This was mainly due to high coal prices. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s full-year performance with CEO July Ndlovu.
WATCH: Hot coal prices fire up Thungela’s earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu
