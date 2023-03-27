Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Hot coal prices fire up Thungela’s earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu

27 March 2023 - 20:16
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Thungela Resources almost doubled profits, delivering a 97% surge in headline earnings per share to R130. This was mainly due to high coal prices. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s full-year performance with CEO July Ndlovu.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Remgro hikes interim dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Libstar

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: How mining exploration has declined since 2004

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Mitchell, head of the junior and emerging miners desk at the Minerals Council SA, and John Paul Hunt, principal ...
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Growthpoint ups interim dividend by 4.6%

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Norbert Sasse
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
M&R agrees to sell interest in Australian mining ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Transaction Capital insists SA Taxi business is ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Thungela to pay out R13.8bn in dividends after ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Strong growth signals for Remgro’s fibreoptic ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.