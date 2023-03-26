Business

Northam ‘keeps options open’ on RBPlat

The miner is expected to publish a circular in April detailing its offer to RBPlat shareholders

26 March 2023 - 08:47

Northam Platinum has forecast falling global supply of platinum group metals (PGMs) over the next decade, given South Africa’s ageing production base, and hinted that its plans for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) could include a partnership with rival Impala Platinum (Implats).

“We are both fighting for a very valuable asset. I don’t see it as fighting each other, I see it as fighting over the asset,” Northam CEO Paul Dunne told journalists on Friday after the company’s financial results presentation for the six months ended December 2022...

