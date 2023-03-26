The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
Northam Platinum has forecast falling global supply of platinum group metals (PGMs) over the next decade, given South Africa’s ageing production base, and hinted that its plans for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) could include a partnership with rival Impala Platinum (Implats).
“We are both fighting for a very valuable asset. I don’t see it as fighting each other, I see it as fighting over the asset,” Northam CEO Paul Dunne told journalists on Friday after the company’s financial results presentation for the six months ended December 2022...
Northam ‘keeps options open’ on RBPlat
The miner is expected to publish a circular in April detailing its offer to RBPlat shareholders
