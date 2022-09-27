Bank of England signals interest rates change ‘by as much as needed’
We are living in a world where we are all under constant scrutiny
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Junior coal miner owns majority stake in the Makhado Project in Limpopo
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
More than 84-million people are now living in the EU’s most populous country
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
Russia’s miscalculations, misnomers and military failures have played into the hands of Kyiv
Junior coal miner MC Mining wants to raise R472m for its Makhado Project in Limpopo via a fully underwritten rights issues, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to become the premier producer of hard coking coal in SA.
MC Mining, valued at R806m on the JSE, owns the majority stake in the Makhado Project in the Soutpansberg coalfield about 15km north of Louis Trichardt. The hard coking and thermal coal opencast project has 188.3Mt in reserves...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MC Mining wants to raise R472m for flagship project
Junior coal miner MC Mining wants to raise R472m for its Makhado Project in Limpopo via a fully underwritten rights issues, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to become the premier producer of hard coking coal in SA.
MC Mining, valued at R806m on the JSE, owns the majority stake in the Makhado Project in the Soutpansberg coalfield about 15km north of Louis Trichardt. The hard coking and thermal coal opencast project has 188.3Mt in reserves...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.