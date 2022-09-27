×

Companies / Mining

MC Mining wants to raise R472m for flagship project

27 September 2022 - 10:53 Nico Gous

Junior coal miner MC Mining wants to raise R472m for its Makhado Project in Limpopo via a fully underwritten rights issues, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to become the premier producer of hard coking coal in SA.

MC Mining, valued at R806m on the JSE, owns the majority stake in the Makhado Project in the Soutpansberg coalfield about 15km north of Louis Trichardt. The hard coking and thermal coal opencast project has 188.3Mt in reserves...

