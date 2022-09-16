×

Companies / Mining

Another timing delay for Implats’ takeover bid of RBPlat

The precious metals group now expects its offer to close on November 22, having guided September 26 previously

16 September 2022 - 09:20 Denene Erasmus

Due to delays in the finalisation of the approval process by competition authorities, Impala Platinum has informed shareholders of a further extension of the long-stop fulfilment date of its mandatory takeover offer of Royal Bafokeng Platinum to November 22.

The platinum miner now holds a 39.19% stake in RBPlats as it continues to pursue the takeover deal launched in October 2021 in which it has offered R90 per share in cash for RBPlat as well as 0.3 Implats share per RBPlat share...

