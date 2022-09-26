While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Provisional results from Sunday's election show Brothers of Italy topping the polls with almost 26% of the vote
It has been proposed that real-time audits be used to control expenditure on the project
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Investors Apollo Global Management and BNP Paribas are showing interest in acquiring part of the Swiss lender
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Interpol requests global law enforcement to arrest the Terraform Labs co-founder, who faces charges related to the $60bn wipeout of cryptocurrencies
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Gemfields expects its net profit after tax to more than double in its interim results, the precious stones miner said on Monday.
The company said in a trading statement for the six months to end-June that net profit after tax would jump 149.7% year on year to R864m...
Gemfields expects profits to double
The precious stones miner says performance was boosted by operations in Mozambique and Zambia
