Companies / Land & Agriculture

Kaap Agri joins power-cuts chorus after strong first quarter

Paarl-based agribusiness posts 31% jump in quarterly earnings but says costs associated with load-shedding are rising

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 15:48 Andries Mahlangu

Kaap Agri reported a 31% jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday but warned that load-shedding will detract from its full-year performance.

Based in Paarl, the agricultural and retail group’s products range from farming equipment and building materials to interests in grain and liquor, pet food and tyre repairs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.