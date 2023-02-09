Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
The speakathon is more to the taste of sport officials, like their political counterparts
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Kaap Agri reported a 31% jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday but warned that load-shedding will detract from its full-year performance.
Based in Paarl, the agricultural and retail group’s products range from farming equipment and building materials to interests in grain and liquor, pet food and tyre repairs...
Kaap Agri joins power-cuts chorus after strong first quarter
Paarl-based agribusiness posts 31% jump in quarterly earnings but says costs associated with load-shedding are rising
