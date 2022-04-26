×

Kaap Agri expects bump in profits

The company’s share price gained the most in two weeks on the on Tuesday — up 4.14% to R45.05

26 April 2022 - 20:52 Nico Gous

Agriculture-focused Kaap Agri’s shares jumped on Tuesday after it said it expects a bump in profit for the interim period to end-March.

The company’s share price gained the most in two weeks on the JSE on Tuesday, up 4.14% to R45.05. This leaves it down about 7% so far this year. ..

