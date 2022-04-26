Kaap Agri expects bump in profits
The company’s share price gained the most in two weeks on the on Tuesday — up 4.14% to R45.05
26 April 2022 - 20:52
Agriculture-focused Kaap Agri’s shares jumped on Tuesday after it said it expects a bump in profit for the interim period to end-March.
This leaves it down about 7% so far this year.
