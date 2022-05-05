PSG UNBUNDLING
PSG’s R2.7bn tip to itself
The group’s cash offer to investors as part of its restructuring seems distinctly thin, favouring family and insiders — but it’s a take-it-or-leave-it option
05 May 2022 - 05:00
Are PSG shareholders sacrificing too much — perhaps as much as R2.7bn — if they back proposals to unlock value in the group’s deeply discounted investment portfolio?
Admittedly, this is not a question on all investors’ lips at the moment, and the issue wasn’t raised at the group’s short investor presentation last week. But there have been some stirrings on social media, with estimations that PSG minority shareholders might be leaving quite a chunk of value on the table for the founding Mouton family, friends and senior executives to unlock in future years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now