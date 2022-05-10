Companies / Land & Agriculture Kaap Agri forecasts record fruit harvest to spur growth The company expects a leg up from a bumper apple, pear and citrus crop B L Premium

The CEO of agricultural services group Kaap Agri, Sean Walsh, says the company is bracing for a bumper apple, pear and citrus harvest that will positively affect the business, as it looks to expand.

This comes as the agricultural sector, which experienced record wheat prices, anticipates last year’s good rain will bring some relief after years of drought, particularly in the Western Cape where record apple, citrus and pear harvests are forecast...