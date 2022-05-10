Kaap Agri forecasts record fruit harvest to spur growth
The company expects a leg up from a bumper apple, pear and citrus crop
10 May 2022 - 09:00
The CEO of agricultural services group Kaap Agri, Sean Walsh, says the company is bracing for a bumper apple, pear and citrus harvest that will positively affect the business, as it looks to expand.
This comes as the agricultural sector, which experienced record wheat prices, anticipates last year’s good rain will bring some relief after years of drought, particularly in the Western Cape where record apple, citrus and pear harvests are forecast...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now