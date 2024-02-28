RCL Foods flags rise in earnings
28 February 2024 - 05:00
RCL Foods expects an increase in earnings for the six months to end-December, due to an improvement in its chicken business and its sugar division that benefited from the rise in global sugar prices.
The company said it expected headline earnings per share (Heps), a main profit measure used in SA, from total operations to increase 41%-45.9% from the previous matching period’s 56.4c...
