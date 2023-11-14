Barloworld thriving after exit from noncore assets
Results next week will show basic HEPS for continuing operations rising as much as 6.2%
14 November 2023 - 19:19
Diversified industrial group Barloworld on Tuesday said it expects to report a rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its year to end-September, showing resilience despite exiting its logistics business and the unbundling of Zeda.
Basic HEPS for continuing operations are expected to rise by as much as 6.2% to 1,163.8c when Barloworld reports on its full-year results on Monday, it said in a trading update...
