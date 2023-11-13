Zeda shares jump 14.5% on trading update
The rally is off a low base given that Zeda listed at about R18 in December
13 November 2023 - 13:28
Zeda, which owns Avis and Budget car rental businesses, expects its profit to have risen as much as 20% in the year ended September compared with the same period a year ago.
The trading update sent its share up 14.5% to R12.40, the biggest one-day gain since Zeda listed on the JSE nearly a year ago after it was hived off of industrial conglomerate Barloworld...
