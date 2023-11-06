British Steel plan to shut blast furnaces puts up to 2,000 jobs on the line

The British Steel works in Scunthorpe, Britain, May 21 2019. Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS
London — British Steel is in talks with the UK government about funding for a shift to cleaner manufacturing, which would include shutting blast furnaces and probable job losses.
Owned by China’s Jingye Group, Britain’s second-biggest steelmaker on Monday outlined a £1.25bn plan to make steel in a less carbon intensive way by installing electric arc furnaces at its sites in Scunthorpe and Teesside, northeast England, replacing ageing blast furnaces.
Unions have warned the shift could lead to between 1,500 and 2,000 job losses, as the new facilities would require fewer workers. The company has a workforce of 3,200.
In a deal in September aimed at securing the future of Tata Steel, Britain’s biggest steelmaker, the government pumped £500m into the company, which alongside British Steel has complained that high energy costs make it uncompetitive.
British Steel wants a similar level of government support.
“We remain in talks with the government,” British Steel CEO and president Xijun Cao said in a statement, adding its proposals were subject to “appropriate support” from the government.
Britain has offered British Steel a package worth more than £300m, the government’s Business and Trade ministry said.
“It is for British Steel to manage commercial decisions for the future of the company, and we cannot comment on ongoing commercial negotiations beyond that,” a government spokesperson said.
Under the deal with Tata Steel, the government said 5,000 jobs would be safeguarded, raising the prospect of 3,000 redundancies from a UK workforce of 8,000.
British Steel said it had started talks with trade unions about its plans and aimed to have the new furnaces operational by late 2025.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) umbrella union group called on the company to halt its plans and get around the table with unions.
“Workers won’t stand back and watch as Britain’s steel industry is dismantled in real time,” the TUC said in a statement.
British Steel plan to shut blast furnaces puts up to 2,000 jobs on the line
Chinese-owned steelmaker is in talks with government about funding for a shift to cleaner manufacturing
London — British Steel is in talks with the UK government about funding for a shift to cleaner manufacturing, which would include shutting blast furnaces and probable job losses.
Owned by China’s Jingye Group, Britain’s second-biggest steelmaker on Monday outlined a £1.25bn plan to make steel in a less carbon intensive way by installing electric arc furnaces at its sites in Scunthorpe and Teesside, northeast England, replacing ageing blast furnaces.
Unions have warned the shift could lead to between 1,500 and 2,000 job losses, as the new facilities would require fewer workers. The company has a workforce of 3,200.
In a deal in September aimed at securing the future of Tata Steel, Britain’s biggest steelmaker, the government pumped £500m into the company, which alongside British Steel has complained that high energy costs make it uncompetitive.
British Steel wants a similar level of government support.
“We remain in talks with the government,” British Steel CEO and president Xijun Cao said in a statement, adding its proposals were subject to “appropriate support” from the government.
Britain has offered British Steel a package worth more than £300m, the government’s Business and Trade ministry said.
“It is for British Steel to manage commercial decisions for the future of the company, and we cannot comment on ongoing commercial negotiations beyond that,” a government spokesperson said.
Under the deal with Tata Steel, the government said 5,000 jobs would be safeguarded, raising the prospect of 3,000 redundancies from a UK workforce of 8,000.
British Steel said it had started talks with trade unions about its plans and aimed to have the new furnaces operational by late 2025.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) umbrella union group called on the company to halt its plans and get around the table with unions.
“Workers won’t stand back and watch as Britain’s steel industry is dismantled in real time,” the TUC said in a statement.
Reuters
KAP gears up for a tough 2024
WBHO sends out SOS over construction mafia and skills shortages
British carmakers seek certainty on EVs
EU probes Chinese EV subsidies; stocks slide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
UK retailers battle shoplifting spike
UK’s Labour Party causes upset with big win in Scotland
UK industry outraged after Rishi Sunak cuts high-speed rail project
Britain struggles to make climate goals happen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.