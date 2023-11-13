Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Diversification strategy gives Raubex a boost

Business Day TV talks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza

13 November 2023 - 20:24
Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza. Picture: Supplied
Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza. Picture: Supplied

Raubex has reported double-digit profit growth in the six months to end-August. The firm says this is largely due to its operations being diversified and resilient, which helped it weather difficult macroeconomic conditions. Business Day TV caught up with Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza for more detail.

