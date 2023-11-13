Raubex has reported double-digit profit growth in the six months to end-August. The firm says this is largely due to its operations being diversified and resilient, which helped it weather difficult macroeconomic conditions. Business Day TV caught up with Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza for more detail.
WATCH: Diversification strategy gives Raubex a boost
Business Day TV talks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
