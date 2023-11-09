PPC shares rise as it flags profit growth
09 November 2023 - 20:00
Cement giant PPC’s shares rose the most in more than a week on Thursday after it flagged profit growth of as much as 26% for its half-year to the end of September.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise 25.5%-26.5% in the six months, the group said in a trading update...
