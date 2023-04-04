Companies / Industrials

Oceana sells cold storage business

Complex deal ‘showed the management team’s ability to deliver a high-value sale in a challenging market’

04 April 2023 - 19:30 Katharine Child

SA’s largest fishing company, Oceana, has sold its commercial cold storage business for R760m, allowing it to reduce debt and concentrate on its core businesses.

Oceana CEO Neville Brink described the transaction as complex, saying it revealed the management team’s ability and expertise in delivering a high-value sale in a challenging market...

