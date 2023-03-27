African fishing giant Oceana to list on A2X

The mix of growth worries and concerns of institution stresses could benefit safe-haven proxies such as the bullion, analyst says
That the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must do so in a weak economy is unfortunate
United Manganese of Kalahari, owned partly by a US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg, donated R30m to the ruling party in the past two years
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The entrepreneur ends a more than year-long sojourn overseas that was viewed as reflecting the sober mood of businesses
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
We look at the impact made by technology and digitalisation in increasing efficiency in the sector, and why private operators need access to SA's rail network
The country’s crude output and capacity may peak after growth of about 25%, analysts say, falling short of 2027 targets
Considering there are 300 professional players playing overseas, the local performances in the URC aren’t any reason for alarm bells to start ringing
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, will become the latest company to list on the A2X alternative exchange, which is licensed to allow secondary listings.
The company, valued at R9.26bn on the JSE, said in a brief statement on Monday that its shares will be available from April 3...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
African fishing giant Oceana to list on A2X
The company’s primary listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will not be affected by the move
Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, will become the latest company to list on the A2X alternative exchange, which is licensed to allow secondary listings.
The company, valued at R9.26bn on the JSE, said in a brief statement on Monday that its shares will be available from April 3...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.