African fishing giant Oceana to list on A2X

The company’s primary listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will not be affected by the move

27 March 2023 - 07:54 Nico Gous

Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, will become the latest company to list on the A2X alternative exchange, which is licensed to allow secondary listings.

The company, valued at R9.26bn on the JSE, said in a brief statement on Monday that its shares will be available from April 3...

