Oceana says canned fish sales can grow as load-shedding worsens

Fishing group sees potential for product as chicken prices soar and people cannot rely on refrigerators in blackouts

29 January 2023 - 16:49 Michelle Gumede

Global fishing group Oceana says its canned food offerings are well placed to increase market share as load-shedding intensifies and cash-strapped consumers opt for cheaper, nonperishable sources of protein.

Commenting in the group’s latest annual integrated report released on Thursday, CEO Neville Brink said canned foods are becoming more convenient locally as load-shedding intensifies and the fishing group sees growth potential in the canned fish category...

