Companies / Industrials

Oceana flags higher headline earnings and canned fish sales

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 09:02 Nico Gous

Higher canned fish sales have lifted the performance of the global fishing group Oceana as it expects its headline earnings to increase at least one-fifth.

Canned fish sales volumes, which includes the Lucky Star brand, rose 33% year on year to 3.5-million cartons as higher inventory levels enabled the company, valued at R8.92bn on the JSE, to meet continued strong market demand, Oceana said in a voluntary trading update for the four months to January 29...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.