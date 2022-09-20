×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Jet Demolition eyes contracts outside SA as activity stagnates

Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 19:38 Michelle Gumede

Razing specialist Jet Demolition says it is looking abroad for contractual work as the local commercial and industrial demolition market stagnates.

The Johannesburg-based group specialises in industrial and petrochemical demolition, mine closures, asbestos abatement and removal, dam wall demolition, bridge demolition and controlled implosions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.