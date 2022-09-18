Sappi pursues high fashion with expanded Saiccor mill

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Adobe to buy company started in 2012 by entrepreneur too young to legally drink in a deal valued at about $20bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Sappi’s R7.7bn expansion of its dissolving pulp plant in KwaZulu-Natal will place the global pulp and paper company among the world’s leading manufacturers of Lyocell, a cutting-edge material of the future.
The project, first announced at the Presidential Investment Conference in 2018, aims to boost the annual production capacity of dissolving pulp (DP) at Saiccor Mill by an additional 110,000 tonnes to 890,000 tonnes a year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sappi pursues high fashion with expanded Saiccor mill
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Sappi’s R7.7bn expansion of its dissolving pulp plant in KwaZulu-Natal will place the global pulp and paper company among the world’s leading manufacturers of Lyocell, a cutting-edge material of the future.
The project, first announced at the Presidential Investment Conference in 2018, aims to boost the annual production capacity of dissolving pulp (DP) at Saiccor Mill by an additional 110,000 tonnes to 890,000 tonnes a year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.