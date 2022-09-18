×

Sappi pursues high fashion with expanded Saiccor mill

Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years

18 September 2022 - 18:34 Michelle Gumede

Sappi’s R7.7bn expansion of its dissolving pulp plant in KwaZulu-Natal will place the global  pulp and paper company among the world’s leading manufacturers of Lyocell, a cutting-edge material of the future.

The project, first announced at the Presidential Investment Conference in 2018, aims to boost the annual production capacity of dissolving pulp (DP) at Saiccor Mill by an additional 110,000 tonnes to 890,000 tonnes a year...

