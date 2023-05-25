Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare raises dividend despite lower net profit

Talks around the possible sale of its UK-based Alliance Medical Group are ongoing

25 May 2023 - 08:28 Nico Gous

Private hospital operator Life Healthcare increased its interim dividend despite finance costs cutting into its net profit, as it reported greater paid patient days (PPDs).

The company, valued at R30.8bn on the JSE, upped its dividend 13.3% to 17c while net profit declined 8.2% to R625m in its results for the six months to end-March...

