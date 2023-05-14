Companies / Healthcare

Tax woes force Ascendis Health subsidiary into business rescue

Group warned in March that Surgical Innovations was in a VAT dispute with Sars

14 May 2023 - 16:27

Ascendis Health, which has faced a tumultuous 10 years since listing on the JSE in 2013, is once again facing headwinds after tax woes forced its subsidiary, Surgical Innovations, into voluntary business rescue.

The healthcare group said on Friday that Surgical Innovations’ “onerous non-operational legacy creditor agreements” and run-ins with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have caused untenable financial strain...

