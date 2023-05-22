The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Netcare has recorded double-digit profit growth. The private hospital group delivered a 40% jump in headline earnings per share, mainly due to a recovery in paid patient days. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Richard Friedland, for further insights on the numbers.
WATCH: Netcare reports a healthy set of interim results
Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland
