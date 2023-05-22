Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Netcare reports a healthy set of interim results

Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland

22 May 2023 - 21:02
Picture: 123RF/KURHAN

Netcare has recorded double-digit profit growth. The private hospital group delivered a 40% jump in headline earnings per share, mainly due to a recovery in paid patient days. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Richard Friedland, for further insights on the numbers.

