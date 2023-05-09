Philips will keep on delivering hospital equipment to Russia

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
DA slams justice minister for dilapidated state of some court buildings
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Activists must still lobby for support from parliament to push forward proposed legislation
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Amsterdam — Dutch health technology company Philips will continue to deliver hospital equipment to Russia, despite its war on Ukraine, CEO Roy Jakobs said on Tuesday.
“The right to healthcare is universal, and we are part of the system delivering healthcare,” Jakobs said at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Amsterdam.
“We do this in Russia, as we do in Ukraine.”
Jakobs said Philips' activities in Russia centred on the maintenance and delivery of hospital equipment such as large medical scanners, while it has stopped the sale of its personal healthcare products there — except for maternal care products.
The Russian activities are not profitable, he added.
In 2022, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, included Philips in a group of 50 large international companies he accused of making “blood profits” by remaining active in Russia.
“International companies that remain working in Russia are directly funding Russia's war crimes,” Kuleba said in a post on Twitter in November 2022.
At the shareholders’ meeting, Dutch shareholders association VEB urged Philips to end its activities in Russia.
“It is impossible to remain neutral in this conflict,’ its director, Gerben Everts, said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Philips will keep on delivering hospital equipment to Russia
CEO Roy Jakobs says the right to healthcare is universal
Amsterdam — Dutch health technology company Philips will continue to deliver hospital equipment to Russia, despite its war on Ukraine, CEO Roy Jakobs said on Tuesday.
“The right to healthcare is universal, and we are part of the system delivering healthcare,” Jakobs said at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Amsterdam.
“We do this in Russia, as we do in Ukraine.”
Jakobs said Philips' activities in Russia centred on the maintenance and delivery of hospital equipment such as large medical scanners, while it has stopped the sale of its personal healthcare products there — except for maternal care products.
The Russian activities are not profitable, he added.
In 2022, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, included Philips in a group of 50 large international companies he accused of making “blood profits” by remaining active in Russia.
“International companies that remain working in Russia are directly funding Russia's war crimes,” Kuleba said in a post on Twitter in November 2022.
At the shareholders’ meeting, Dutch shareholders association VEB urged Philips to end its activities in Russia.
“It is impossible to remain neutral in this conflict,’ its director, Gerben Everts, said.
Reuters
Ryanair to place a multibillion-dollar order for Boeing jets
Aramco to announce extra dividend
Tata and IndiGo eye Go Airlines India’s aircraft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Advanced Health’s profit narrows as it turns to SA expansion
GSK will focus more on HIV and infectious disease treatment, and less on cancer
Pfizer buys cancer-drug maker Seagen for $43bn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.