Arrest of Imran Khan threatens new protests in Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it

09 May 2023 - 17:02 Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS

Islamabad — Pakistan’s antigraft watchdog arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at the high court in Islamabad on Tuesday, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Footage of the arrest showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van as his party called for protests across the country.

“Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party wrote on Twitter.

The arrest comes at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anaemic growth.

An IMF bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he did not appear before it “despite notices”.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's lawyer receives medical attention for injuries sustained after Khan's arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: PTI/HANDOUT/REUTERS
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's lawyer receives medical attention for injuries sustained after Khan's arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: PTI/HANDOUT/REUTERS

The NAB had issued Khan’s arrest warrants on May 1, according to an order seen by Reuters. “Khan is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices,” it said.

Khan’s graft case is one of more than 100 registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet fulfilled a full term and where the military has ruled for nearly half of the country's history.

Reuters

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS
