Companies / Healthcare

Advanced Health’s profit narrows as it turns to SA expansion

The day clinic operator is seeing greater demand for day hospitals in Mzanzi

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 11:56 Nico Gous

The profit after tax of Advanced Health almost halved in its latest interim results, but the day clinic operator is now looking to expand in SA after selling off its Australian business.

The company, valued at R249m on the JSE, saw profit for the period fall 47.7% to R436,000, while its headline loss per share narrowed by 86% to 6c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.