How Coronation is winning the ‘war for talent’
Asset manager gives 42% of its employees long-term incentives in the form of its own unit trusts and shares
23 January 2024 - 05:00
Coronation, one of SA’s largest asset managers, is outperforming the sector in retaining its top talent, largely due to its ownership structure and incentives it has put in place to withstand the scramble for hires.
The Cape Town-based company, which has about R600bn in assets under management, maintained a stable global staff complement of 349 in the 2023 financial year, with turnover across the group of 4.5%...
