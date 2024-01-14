New monarch for Denmark as ‘Cousin Daisy’ bows out

Susanne and Anette from Broendby react as they wait at Christiansborg Palace Square, as Queen Margrethe abdicates in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday. Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX DENMARK/NILS MEILVANG VIA REUTERS
Copenhagen — Queen Margrethe II, Denmark’s longest reigning monarch, was set to pass the throne to her firstborn son Frederik on Sunday and huge crowds began gathering in front of parliament to witness the events.
Margrethe stunned the nation of nearly 6-million on New Year’s Eve when she announced her decision to abdicate after 52 years as queen, becoming the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne.
There was no coronation planned, but the succession was set to take place in parliament at about 1pm, the moment Margrethe, 83, signs the declaration of her abdication.
People from all over Denmark converged on the capital in a sign of the huge popularity the monarchy is enjoying.
“I was in shock and started crying when the queen said on New Year’s Eve she would abdicate,” said Karen Holk Jeppesen, a communications consultant, standing in front of parliament where the new king will be proclaimed later on Sunday.
Jeppesen, who arrived in Copenhagen with her sister on Saturday, said she booked a hotel in the capital the day after the queen’s announcement.
“It’s very rare to witness a real historical moment that you know will be written about in the history books,” she said.
Queen Margrethe, affectionately known as Daisy after the marguerite flower, was congratulated by her cousin Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who himself celebrated 50 years on the throne in September 2023.
“Your Majesty, dear Cousin Daisy! When you step down today from your high office as Queen of Denmark, I want to say a warm thank you for the good co-operation over the years,” the Swedish king said on Instagram.
The crown prince, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, 51, the new queen, were scheduled to leave the royal palace in a 1958 Rolls-Royce.
Margrethe followed by horse carriage a few minutes later to take her final ride as monarch through the streets of the capital.
The signing of the abdication took place at parliament where the government, with Frederik and his oldest son Christian, 18 years old and the new heir to the throne, in attendance.
The Amalienborg complex, built in the 1750s, is located in central Copenhagen and consists of four palaces built around an octagonal courtyard. It is home to both the outgoing queen and the new reigning couple.
The new king and queen take the throne at a time of huge public support and enthusiasm for the monarchy.
The most recent survey done after Margrethe announced she would abdicate indicated that 82% of Danes expect Frederik to do well or very well in his new role, while 86% said the same about Mary.
New monarch for Denmark as ‘Cousin Daisy’ bows out
Margrethe, first royal to abdicate in 900 years, hands over to son after 52 years on the throne
Reuters
